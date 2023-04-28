Cops on hunt for more teens in Tuaran brawl that left 11-year-old needing 20 stitches

TUARAN (April 28): Police are looking for several more teenagers who were involved in a fight which resulted in an 11-year-old boy requiring 20 stitches on his face.

Tuaran police chief DSP Noraidin Awang Maidin said the incident happened when two groups of teenagers were involved in a fight at Taman Telipok Ria Commercial Centre on April 18.

“Police investigation revealed that the victim allegedly happened to be at the wrong place and at the wrong time.

“One from the group attacked the victim with a belt buckle, causing injuries to his face.

“The victim’s mother then brought her son to hospital where he received 20 stitches on his face,” said Noraidin, adding that the mother then lodged a police report on April 19.

Acting on the report and investigation, police from the Tuaran district on April 20 detained a teenager, who is believed to have been involved in the fight.

“Five days later on April 25, another teenager, who was also believed to have been involved in the fight, was detained by police at Taman Telipok Ria,” said Noraidin.

He said that police investigation showed that the cause of the fight was a result of teasing and mocking between the two groups.

Police are working to identify those involved in the fight and believe more arrests will be made soon.

Noraidin added the incident did not involve any gangsterism and urged the public to immediately contact the police if they witnessed any fight in their area.