Health White Paper will provide better health system

KOTA KINABALU (April 28): The government has high hopes that the Health White Paper (HWP) will be able to reform and provide a better health system to Malaysians.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the 15-year plan will outline four main pillars comprising 15 reformation strategies in the direction of offering high quality, equitable and affordable health services.

The first pillar, ‘Transforming Health Service Delivery’, includes the following strategies – prioritizing primer health care delivery; optimizing hospital care services; enhancing effective public-private cooperation; utilizing the advancement of digital technology; and ensuring equality of access in health services.

The second pillar, ‘Improving Health Promotion and Illness Prevention’ – Strengthening public service functions; improving cooperation and intersectoral for health; and providing incentives to practice and behavior health.

The third pillar, ‘Ensuring Sustainable and Fair Health Financing’ – Increase investment in health; ensure comprehensive coverage through the health package and risk sharing; and ensure health care expenses that are efficient and effective.

The fourth pillar, ‘Strengthening the Foundation and Governance of the Health System’ – Restructuring the role of the Ministry of Health; strengthening the health workforce; stimulating research and innovation; and establishing a Health Reform Commission.

Dr Zaliha said the HWP is expected to be tabled in the Parliament in June this year and it will be made public through various platforms after it is approved.

The public can visit its official website at https://moh.gov.my/kertasputihkesihatan to share their views and gain more information on the paper.

“Malaysia is an ageing population and will be an aged population by 2030. Being an ageing population puts greater demand on the healthcare resources, with higher medical costs of two to three times more when compared to the general adult population.

“Hence, the HWP is vital in overcoming this challenge by providing solutions for a higher quality, more sustainable and resilient health system,” said Dr Zaliha during a HWP Town Hall session here on Friday.