Baby girl found abandoned in 4WD vehicle in Keningau

KENINGAU (April 29): A baby girl, with her umbilical cord still attached, was found abandoned in the cabin of a four-wheel-drive vehicle Kampung Susulat Sook here recently.

Keningau police chief Deputy Superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim said a member of the public found the infant around 12.30pm on April 25 before notifying the police at 4.40pm the same day.

“The good samaritan took the infant into their home before taking the baby to Sook Health Clinic.

“The baby is currently in the care of a doctor at Keningau Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition,” said Nor Rafidah.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

She also urged anyone with information to contact investigating officer Inspector Ho at 014-6304 299.