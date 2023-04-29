Bring dogs for anti-rabies vaccination, Temenggong Lau urges owners

SIBU (April 29): Dog owners are again reminded to bring their pets for anti-rabies vaccination to keep public areas safe.

In making this call, Sibu Chinese Community Leaders Association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said it was their responsibility to ensure their pets get the vaccination for public security.

“Don’t miss the chance when there is an anti-rabies vaccination programme, as it is free,” he told reporters at one such drive held at SJK Sacred Heart here today.

The event organised by the association was held in collaboration with the Sibu Veterinary Department.

This is the third series of the programme, with the first two held at Pulau Li Hua and Cheng Uong Methodist Church in Sungei Sadit.

The veterinary team will move to Lake Garden on May 5 for the fourth series, followed by in front of CCK Local, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng here on May 20 and ending in Kanowit.

Lau again reminded dog owners to bring their pets to the venue for easier monitoring, and those not staying in the designated areas can also bring their dogs there.

“Rabies still poses a grave danger to human beings and all efforts must be made to eradicate it. Rabies cases are still being detected, and there should not be any complacency when handling such cases — which is why it is important to keep your dogs vaccinated against rabies,” he said.