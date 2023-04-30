Man arrested in Kuching for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (April 30): A 28-year-old man was arrested by the police after he was found to be in possession of drugs in a house at Jalan Rubber Barat here around 11pm last night.

Acting Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa, in a statement today, said the drugs, believed to be syabu, were found on the suspect during a body check.

“The drugs were found inside a candy can and were wrapped in 13 straw tubes. The drugs, which weight 6.64g are estimated to be worth RM664,” said Merbin.

“The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine and is found to have six previous records for drug-related activities,” he added.

The suspect is currently under remand until May 2 for investigations under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The police welcome any information from the public on any suspicious drug related activities by contacting the nearest police station.