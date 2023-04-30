Abg Jo: Proposed S’wak-owned boutique airline to also transport food products to Southeast Asian markets

KUCHING (April 30): The proposed Sarawak-owned boutique airline would not only serve to facilitate tourist arrivals into the state but also to export food products to strategic markets in the Southeast Asia region, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg

In thanking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for supporting the idea of setting up a state-owned airline, Abang Johari said the airline will serve as one of the key enablers in positioning Sarawak to become a food supply hub for the Southeast Asia region.

“That is why when I proposed to establish our own airline company, it is not only to fly passengers but also cargo including our production.

“I would like to thank Datuk Seri Anwar for approving our proposal to establish our own airline. I will let you know the details later.

“This airline will bring cargo comprising of our goods and products so that we can market it to other strategic market in this Southeast Asia region,” he said in his speech during a Ramah Tamah Hari Raya Aidilfitri Gedong event at the Dewan Datuk Patinggi Ali here in Gedong today.

Abang Johari pointed out that the airline would also offer much lower airfares, as Sarawak has its own way in managing the airline.

“Sarawak will adopt a different business model from the other airlines. But I cannot announce the business model (yet) because the way we manage our airline is different from the others.

“We have our own way and this will offer lower airfares than now. One day, I will announce the method,” he said.