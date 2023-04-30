PM Anwar attends Zahid’s Aidilfitri celebration at Sri Satria

PUTRAJAYA (April 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the Aidilfitri celebration hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at his official residence, Sri Satria here.

On his arrival at 6.20pm, Anwar was greeted by Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis.

The session for distinguished guests and special invitations that started at 4pm was also attended by Cabinet members including Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Johor, Melaka and Pahang chief ministers, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail were also in attendance.

Members of the public are also invited to attend starting at 8pm until 11pm.

Anwar and Zahid were seen greeting guests at the event. — Bernama