Salahuddin: No complaints of excessive price hikes throughout 2023 festive season max price scheme

PUTRAJAYA (April 30): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) did not receive any complaints or grievances regarding the issue of excessive price hikes throughout the implementation of the 2023 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that based on the information and monitoring of its enforcement agency, most consumers and traders were satisfied with the price scheme.

“So far, no complaints or objections from consumers regarding price hikes or any violation of the stipulated maximum prices,” he said when met by reporters during the Aidilfitri celebration with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi at Sri Satria, here, today.

Salahuddin said KPDN’s cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, media and related agencies had helped his ministry carry out price monitoring more efficiently.

“For example, several days before Hari Raya, the media reported the possibility of egg shortages in Kelantan and Terengganu. My men then went to the ground to investigate and took action, immediately there was a surplus of eggs in both states.

“So, there was no problem at all during the festive period. However, the monitoring and control of the prices of goods, especially necessities, will continue,” he said.

On April 12, a total of 30 items were listed under the SHMMP from April 15 till today. — Bernama