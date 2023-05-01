Pardons Board will discuss Najib’s royal pardon appeal at appropriate time, says secretary

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): The Federal Territories Pardons Board has yet to discuss imprisoned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application for a royal pardon over his conviction and 12-year jail sentence involving SRC International Sdn Bhd’s RM42 million.

The board’s secretary Datuk Seri Dzaimee Daud said they will discuss his appeal at the appropriate time in accordance with the law.

“The Pardons Board secretariat would like to inform that it could not discuss Najib’s appeal request at the 59th meeting held on Friday April 28, 2023. His appeal will be discussed at the right time in accordance with existing laws,” said Dzaimee who is also the Prime Minister Department’s Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) director-general.

Under the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong chairs the meetings of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories, which comprises the attorney general, the Federal Territories minister, and a maximum of three other members appointed by the Agong.

There are no set timelines for how often the Pardons Board meets or how soon it will consider a pardon bid by prisoners.

Najib is currently still a prisoner after he failed his latest bid in court on March 31 to challenge his SRC conviction and jail term. He has been a prisoner for eight months now.

He has been jailed since Aug 23, 2022, after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering in relation to SRC’s RM42 million.

Najib filed his application for a pardon on Sept 2, 2022, which was just days after he started serving his 12-year jail term at the Kajang prison. — Malay Mail