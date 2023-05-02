Sarawak business delegation takes part in Brunei Business Conference

KUCHING (May 2): A Sarawak business delegation recently participated in the Brunei Business Conference held in Brunei Darussalam.

The delegation comprised Kuching General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai, Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) president Ling Chiong Sing, and KCGCCI vice president Rodger Chan, who is also organising chairman for the 133rd KCGCCI anniversary celebration.

The conference, which took place at Empire Brunei Hotel in Brunei Darussalam, was held in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Business Advisory Council meeting.

It brought together business leaders from the Apec and Asean region, as well as Brunei Darussalam, said a KCGCCI press release yesterday.

According to the statement, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Brunei Darussalam Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah delivered the opening keynote address at the conference.

A panel discussion session on Apec and Asean 2023 and a welcome reception were arranged by the Asean Business Advisory Council (ABAC) for the participants.

Delegates also met with Arsjad Rasjid, Apec chairman and chairman of Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) at the ‘Asean Business Advisory Council Roundtable on Borneo’ session.

The Sarawakian delegation also took the opportunity to extend an invitation of the 133rd Anniversary Celebration Dinner of KCGCCI and 77th annual general meeting of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (ACCCIM)’ to Mohd Amin.

Both the KCGCCI anniversary dinner and ACCCIM AGM will be held in Kuching on July 7-8.