Henry: Proposed Bau’s Bidayuh Cultural Centre to begin construction soon

BAU (May 6): The proposed Bidayuh Cultural Centre in Bau at Jalan Jambusan Lama here will begin construction soon, said Deputy Minister for Transport (Maritime and Riverine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said the RM9 million project had been tendered out early this year while the earth breaking ceremony is expected to be held after Gawai.

“First, we want to put a Bidayuh signature and landmark in Bau Town.

“Although majority of the population in Bau are Bidayuh, the Bidayuh is ‘missing in action’ in Bau Town.

“We hope this Bidayuh Culture Centre will become the signature and landmark of the Bidayuh,” he said at the soft opening of the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Bau hall at Jalan Jambusan here today.

Henry said the proposed project, which was initiated by him when he first became Tasik Biru assemblyman in 2016, was approved in 2017.

He pointed out that the centre will have several facilities for the public including function hall, cafe and meeting rooms.

He said while the proper and main project proponent will be under the care of consultants, the DBNA headquarter has been tasked to take charge once the project starts.

“DBNA will also be given the task to manage, run and market the centre as a mini convention centre.

“The hall can accommodate about 1,000 people at any one time,” he added.

Henry said the road leading to the centre will also be widened, while a hotel and shopping mall will be built in Bau Town.

He explained that without those facilities in Bau, it will be quite impossible to hold conventions here.

“The participants may need to stay in a hotel and while they are here they may want to go to the mall.

“Therefore, we are going to have all these in Bau Town,” he said.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, DBNA president Dato Ik Pahon Joyik and DBNA Bau chairman Jopen Abut were also present at the soft opening.