Self-employed Muara Tuang angler wins Otong Niee fishing competition

SERIAN (May 6): Lady Luck is on self-employed Iki Shafix Hashim’s side when he was crowned champion for the inaugural Otong Niee freshwater fishing competition at Kampung Riih Daso here today.

He was also the champion for the fastest angler, where he managed to catch a 1.5-kilogramme catfish in about 15 minutes.

Having bested other participants, he brought home a grand prize of RM1,000 and an additional RM300 for being the fastest angler, and bagged two trophies.

First runner-up went to Franchis Linjas, and second runner-up went to Asui Lijak.

Both Franchis and Asui brought home cash prizes of RM750 and RM500 respectively, alongside trophies.

When met after the prize-giving ceremony, Iki, 37, from Muara Tuang, Kota Samarahan told reporters that he enjoyed his win as he was unlucky and had never won any prizes during the fishing competitions that he previously joined.

“Having found out about this competition via social media, I came here to enjoy fishing while relaxing. After a busy day’s work, I will go fishing,” he added.

The prizes were presented by Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

Speaking at the event, he said the inaugural event was an experimental one and expressed his hope that such an event can be held in the future.