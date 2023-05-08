Self-funded Miri athlete captures attention with international title

MIRI (May 8): Alan Ling, who is board member of the National Sports Council, has commended Sarawak athlete Brendon Ting and highlighted his determination to excel as an athlete.

The 21-year-old triple jumper from Miri recently won the event at the Singapore Open Track & Field Championships. He cleared a distance of 15.03m to clinch the gold medal. The three-day international meet from April 26 to 28 attracted competitors from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.

“I’m proud that we have a local athlete who can produce impressive results. Success is also the result of a good selection system and consistent training,” Ling said.

Ting represented Malaysia in last year’s SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam and was placed seventh. In April last year, The Borneo Post reported on his determination to continue training and qualify for the Hanoi Games despite restrictions imposed by the Movement Control Order (MCO) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The youngster first made headlines in 2019 when he emerged as the national schools champion and broke the Malaysian Schools Sports Council’s (MSSM) triple jump record of 20 years with a distance of 15.27m.

However, he was not selected for this year’s SEA Games which is currently taking place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

His trip to Singapore last month came about when he decided to pay for his own expenses to go and compete there.

“I am still actively training and participating in local athletics competitions,” he explained, adding that he carried out his own training at the Miri Stadium before leaving for Singapore.

Since June last year, he has been working as an athletics fitness coach to 50 student athletes who are training in schools.

Ling, a former senator, is drawing attention to Ting’s case in the hope that sports councils at the state and federal levels can coordinate in helping athletes like Ting.

“Most of these athlete train by themselves and come up with their own money when they compete in tournaments carried out inside and outside the country,” he said.