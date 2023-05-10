Dr Sim pays courtesy call on Ministry of Natural Resources

KUCHING (May 10): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian paid a courtesy call to Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and his deputy Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii in Putrajaya recently.

Dr Sim, who is also the Sarawak Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, highlighted issues on the state’s Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan during the visit.

Among the issues discussed were the issuance of Notice of Change (NOC) for the Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) and the approval of RM150 million in 2018 due to cost increase post Covid-19 pandemic.

Also in discussion were the Phase 2 flood mitigation plan (RTB) of RM1.6 billion that brought forward Phase 3 RTB’s allocation to RM778 million, as well as state’s wish lists for coastal protection which will involve RM6.5 billion.

Dr Sim also brought up issues on the state’s sewerage projects – on the centralised sewerage connection coverage, the upgrading of sewerage system in Bintulu and the federal funding of 17 projects costing RM1.5 billion.

“Our meeting has no malicious politicking or cheap publicity but in working together and getting things done, to which Nik Azmi had explained that the NOC was made due to change of government,” he said on his social media post on Tuesday.

Also joining the visit were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local government Sarawak Michael Tiang and permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh.