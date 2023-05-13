Jeffrey: Protect existing loan repayments following OPR hike

KOTA KINABALU: The federal government must ensure that existing loan repayments remain unaffected by the recent overnight policy rate (OPR) hike by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The central bank raised the OPR by 25 basis points to 3.00% in response to the country’s strengthening economic performance and in an effort to control inflation.

In a statement on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that whilst he understands the potential benefits of the OPR hike on the national economy, he is also concerned about the financial impact on Malaysians, and particularly, Sabahans.

“I urge the government to confirm that the repayments of all loans made prior to the OPR hike will not be affected and that the instalment repayments will remain the same as before the hike. This will ensure that the financial burden on our citizens does not increase due to changes in the OPR,” he said.

The need to affirm that the hike does not affect previous loans is important because it provides a sense of financial security and stability for borrowers who have already planned their finances based on their existing loan terms.

“Any sudden increase in loan repayments due to the OPR hike may lead to financial hardships for those affected, especially for those on a tight budget,” he said.

Jeffrey who is also the Keningau member of parliament, said that he recognises the importance of a stable and growing economy, as well as the need to keep inflation under control.

“However, it is equally important to consider the well-being of our citizens and to ensure that policy changes do not adversely affect them.

“By maintaining the instalment repayments on existing loans, we can help alleviate the financial concerns of the people of Sabah and contribute to a more stable economic environment,” he said.