Dr Annuar: Ministry supports merger of three primary schools with low enrolment in Ngemah

KUCHING (May 17): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development supports the merger of three primary schools with low enrolment of pupils in Ngemah, said its deputy minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar pointed out that the schools are SK Nanga Jagau with only 26 pupils, SK Nanga Nirok (28) and SK Nanga Balingiau (88).

“The ministry basically supports the merger of these schools with low enrolment of pupils. However, it depends on several factors such as the need to obtain the consent of parents, teachers and the local community. The locations of these schools must also be taken into account.

“Therefore, I call on Yang Berhormat to discuss with the local community to obtain approval to merge these schools and suggest a suitable site for the establishment of a combined school in your constituency,” he said in response to a question from Ngemah Anyi Jana (GPS-Ngemah).

Dr Annuar also disclosed that the State Education Department (JPNS) has suggested that the three schools be moved for the safety of the pupils as the schools are often hit by floods when there is a heavy rain.

“However, the previous proposed relocation site was found to be unsuitable and a new site is still being identified.

“The ministry also requests for Yang Berhormat to jointly identify the site, especially to convince the local community to agree with the site to be identified, and then inform the JPNS,” he added.