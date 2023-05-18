DUN passes two Supplementary Supply Bills with unanimous support, no debate

KUCHING (May 18): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) passed the Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2023 and Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill, 2023 today.

Both Bills, which were tabled by Deputy Premier and Second Minister for Finance and New Economy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, were passed with unanimous support after the second and third readings without debate.

The Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2023 comprised an additional expenditure of RM179,840,387.

Uggah said the additional expenditure was to meet the cost of various services incurred by various ministries and departments for which funds were not provided for or were insufficiently provided for in the 2022 Estimates.

The Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill, 2023, comprised an additional sum of RM368,165,200.

Uggah said this additional expenditure was for meeting the total sum of RM214,165,200 required by the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunication; RM134,000,000 required by the Department of the Premier of Sarawak; and RM20,000,000 required by the State Financial Secretary’s Office.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah seconded both Bills.