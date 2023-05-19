Mussen: New RM100 mln Tebedu ICQS still at design stage

KUCHING (May 19): The new Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex project is currently at the design stage, said Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

The Deputy Minister for International Trade and Investment said the federal government has approved RM100 million for the project.

“When the new ICQS Complex is completed, it will further enhance border trade which has big potential to be developed,” he said in a reply to Dr Simon Sinang Bada (GPS-Tebedu) in the august House today.

Mussen said the state government will work with the federal government to engage with the Indonesian government on normalising border trade between the two countries, as well as review the Border Crossing Agreement (BCA) 1967 and Border Trade Agreement (BTA) 1970.

According to him, the Tebedu Industrial Estate (TIE) is located strategically in the region and has big potential to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic direct investment (DDI).

He pledged that the government will continue to promote TIE to attract more manufacturing companies.

“There is an inland port at the industrial estate to provide logistics, Immigration and Customs clearance services. Currently, a wood furniture project has been approved to be sited there,” he said.

Mussen pointed out that the Serian Master Plan Study 2020-2030 had identified TIE as the manufacturing hub for Serian Division.

He said the TIE will leverage on a large rubber plantation in the neighbouring area and downstream rubber processing activities.

“The study envisaged that TIE will be developed to process both latex-based products and rubber wood for furniture manufacturing. This industry will create synergistic benefits with West Kalimantan.

“Continuous engagements between the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Malaysia and the Indonesian Ministry of Trade have been persistent in discussing the normalisation of trade between Tebedu and Entikong,” he said.

Mussen said another round of meetings between the ministers of both countries is scheduled to take place this month and Miti will seek Indonesia’s clarification on the matter as Entikong has already been gazetted as an international dry port.

“With the anticipation that both the BCA and the BTA could be signed this year, it is hoped that this will spur more positive economic impacts to both parties and attract more investors to setup manufacturing projects at TIE,” he added.