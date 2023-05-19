Fire leaves 13 in Siburan homeless, destroys vehicles 

KUCHING (May 19): Eight individuals managed to escape to safety when their house in Kampung Tijirak, Siburan suddenly caught fire around 8.30pm last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire destroyed a pick-up truck and a motorcycle, while a car was 50 per cent damaged.

“Firefighters from the Siburan station found it challenging to reach the burning house due to the narrow road,” said the statement.

This forced them to switch to smaller vehicles in order to get to the house.

By using two water nozzles, firefighters managed to get the fire under control at the house, which measured about 223 square metres, at 9.38pm.

It is understood that the house was home to 13 residents – four men, four women, and five children.

Five of the residents were not in when the fire broke out.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, firefighters wrapped up the operation at 11.22pm.

Bomba is still establishing the value of losses as well as the cause of the fire.