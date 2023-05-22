TYT: SMJ Devt Plan bearing fruits

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): The various high impact initiatives under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan have begun bearing fruits, said Sabah Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Juhar Datuk Mahiruddin.

Juhar said that the year 2023 marks the third year in implementing the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), and SMJ 1.0:2021-2025 (SMJ Development Plan) Roadmap plan had been implemented for two years.

“Sabah has various proud achievements that mirror the State’s economic growth and her citizens’ wellbeing in Sabah during the period,” he said when opening the fourth term of the 16th Sabah Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“The State’s economy recorded positive growth at a rate of 1.1 percent in 2021 compared to the reduction of 9.2 percent the year before. Although the global economic situation is very challenging and unpredictable, I am confident the implementation of various initiatives that have been planned strategically under the SMJ Development Plan and 12MP are capable of driving Sabah to continue the positive growth momentum at a better rate this year,” he said.

He added that the reopening of the nation’s borders has had positive impacts and encouraged the restoration of Sabah’s tourism sector.

“A total of 1.7 million tourist arrivals to Sabah were recorded in 2022, compared to only 371,187 tourists in 2021.

“The arrivals of international tourists from Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, United Kingdom, France and Netherlands have shown significant increase.

“The State Government has predicted 2.2 million tourist arrivals to Sabah to year, expected to generate an income of about RM4.1 billion,” he said.

In order to reach the target, Juhar said that the State Government is committed to accelerating various tourism initiatives and programmes that are inclusive, particularly in promoting tourism and air network expansion towards making Sabah a very attractive tourist destination in Malaysia for both domestic and foreign tourists.

He added that focus will be given to efforts looking after and sustaining natural treasures that are part of important tourism assets in the development of Sabah’s ecotourism sector.

“This step will ensure natural treasures, including the State’s biodiversity, will be looked after and inherited by the future generation and benefitted well to generate economy for the State through the development of more ecotourism products, especially premium standard,” he said.

Juhar also said that tourism facilities at tourism focused areas including at the Sabah Parks and Wildlife Department will continue being improved.

Aside from that, the implementation of various programmes that bring dignity to the cultural treasures of the multi-racial and multi-ethnic will also be strengthened, he said.

With regards to this, the State Government will be organising several programmes that are relevant, including the Museum and Cultural Festival 2023 to introduce and promote the various and unique cultural treasures and ethnic creativity in Sabah, this year, he said.

At the same time, digital initiatives are also carried out to improve the management of culture in Sabah, he said.

“Currently, the initiative to expand Culture Art and Protection of Culture Intellect Properties has been implemented and documented in digital form,” he said.

And with regards to the agriculture sector, particularly the plant subsector, the State Government will continue focusing on implementing the Plant Commodity Development Programme to increase plant production in Sabah, he said.

Among those given priority this year is the planting of fruits such as the Musang King durian, MD2 pineapples, avocado, Pisang Sabah and chokanan mangoes, vegetables, short-term plants such as sweet corn, ginger and yam as well as industry plants such as coffee and coconut, he said.

“As a catalyst for this effort, the State Government has developed six Permanent Food Production Parks (TKPM) and six mini TKPM that emphasise large-scale agricultural activities, the use of the latest technology and the production of high productivity and quality products which is in line with the State Government’s desire to making the state of Sabah a regional food hub,” he said.

Juhar also mentioned efforts that would be undertaken to strengthen rice supply guarantee in Sabah, which will include setting aside 1,600 hectares of land at Terusan Sapi in the Beluran district for rice cultivation.

“Emphasis will also be given to efforts to increase the production of quality crops in a short period of time and disease resistance through a highly innovative research and development (R&D) programme. In addition, the Plant Materials Verification Scheme is also implemented to guarantee the purity of plant materials,” he said.

He added that to stimulate the development of the rubber industry in Sabah, the State Government is committed to expanding the area of rubber plantations and continue the rubber plantation maintenance work for the area that has been developed from 2018 to 2022.

He also said that in order to increase the income of small rubber farmers, the State Government will continue entrepreneurship development programmes such as the Additional Economic Activities programme.

At the same time, the State Government is also committed to continue developing the ruminant livestock industry.

“The focus will be on the production sector livestock-based food by emphasising on efforts to increase Self-Sufficiency Rate (SSR) for the production of ruminant meat and reduce dependence on imports. For that, this year, the development for this subsector will be more focused on empowering the ruminant livestock industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the Livestock Integration Project under the Palm Oil (PINTAR) and the Goat Entrepreneur Development Project will continue and is expected to have a major impact on Sabah livestock industrial output, he said.

“The State Government will also continue to enhance efforts to control, prevent and eradicate dangerous zoonotic and animal diseases,” he said.

For the fisheries subsector, the State Government will continue implementing various initiatives to guarantee sufficient fisheries supply resources in the state, Juhar said.

Among the initiatives include increasing sea and river fishing resources, commercial aquaculture activities and deep-sea exploration, attracting more investment in the fishing industry, human capital empowerment, enforcement intensification, strengthening of targeted research collaboration and intensify conservation programmes including tagal and artificial tukun projects, he said.

He added that the State Government will continue the Income Increase Programme for the target group to help artisanal fishermen as well small downstream fisheries and aquaculture entrepreneurs.

“Under the Human Capital Development and Entrepreneurs programme, the State Government also implemented up-skilling and re-skilling courses and Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) equivalent Technical, Vocational, Educational and Training (TVET) skills training conducted by the Ko-Nelayan Aquaculture Training Centre (KATC) and Fishermen Development Training involving Sabah’s youth.”

“At the same time, the State Government through the Marine Fish Seed Production Project (SENTS) will supply 60,000 seeds to aquaculture entrepreneurs. The State Government through Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (SAFMA) is also building two jetties at the SAFMA Complex, Kota Kinabalu; one for landing and another for diesel and water supplies. These jetties are expected to accommodate double the existing facilities’ capacity to further strengthen fishing network infrastructure,” he said.

On contract farming programmes, such as the Poultry Farming Project Meat, Village Chicken Project, Mushroom Project, Livestock Project Honey Bee and Pamelo Cultivation Project, which are currently being implemented to help the rural poor will be continued to be focused, he said.

He added that to improve production and development of agriculture products, five out of six agricultural production centres developed by the State Government are in operation to help local farmers to market their farm production.

For quality improvements, food security and improved competitiveness of agricultural products at international markets, the State Government also conducted certification for agricultural products such as the Malaysian Good Agricultural Certification Practice (My-GAP), Malaysian Organic (myOrganic) and Fish Quality Certificate (FQC), he said.

Juhar also mentioned that the management of water catchment areas will continue to be strengthened to preserve the water catchment areas in the state not only for water supply guarantee but also for flood control.

He said that development and settlement in natural areas, river reserves and low-lying areas that frequently flood will be avoided.

On the Sabah’s industrial sector, Juhar said the State Government’s main development focus was to implement various high impact industrial programmes and projects.

“Focus will be given to efforts to spur high value downstream activities to create more job and business opportunities. At the same time, to attract more high impact investors, the State Government will improve infrastructure facilities and prepare a conducive and friendly investor environment at available industrial parks,” he said.

He said that the value of investment received in Sabah for the manufacturing sector in 2022 was RM8.49 billion compared to RM4.48 billion in 2021, an increase of nearly 90 percent.

He also said that the construction progress of SK Nexilis Malaysia Sdn Bhd at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), a copper foil factory as of March 2023 was 72.3 percent; while the construction status of Syarikat SBK Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd’s solar grass manufacturing at KKIP and silica sand processing factory in Sikuati Kudat are at 27 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

Juhar also said that the State Government will ensure the implementation of various initiatives to improve infrastructure and utility facilities such as roads, water supply and electricity, sewerage, port and wharf and public transportation, will be intensified, include speeding up the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway project and Sepanggar Bay Container Port expansion project.

He also said that the State Government will strengthen the initiative to install internet technology satellite facilities at 300 locations that have been identified this year to ensure Sabah achieves 100 percent internet connectivity by 2024 that is expected to benefit rural communities.

“The implementation of the National Digital Network Plan programme (JENDELA) that involves new constructions, upgrades and increased fibre optic access will also be strengthened,” he said.

Juhar said the State Government will also implement several new programmes such as the KSTI SMJ Tour (Jelajah) programme, Sabah Science Award Council, Sabah Astronomy Tour programme and the Sabah Malaysia Techlympics 2023 to intensify the culture and application of science, technology and innovation (STI) at the grassroots level, with the help of Sabah Technology Development and Innovation Council (MaPTIS).

“The State Government plans to set up science and innovation centres at every zone. Projects that are in process for implementation covers the construction of the Science and Maker Space Centre at the State Library branches in Sandakan and Tawau. At the same time, the State Government will create more libraries in Sabah that are equipped with reading material and latest STI reference materials,” he said.

Juhar also said that the Human Capital Development Blue Print for Sabah (2021-2035) was prepared to ensure youth and human capital education, skills and expertise syllabus are relevant and becomes a guideline for holistic human capital development in Sabah.

“The State Government will continue implementing skills training programmes including TVET that are relevant with current industry demands and upgrade facilities and training aids at training institutes under government agencies in Sabah, he said.

Programmes such as the Sabah Talent Entrepreneurship Program, Social Enterprise Summit, Borneo Tech Summit, Pitch Borneo and Entrepreneur training, which are economic concept gigs, will also be continued to strengthen the expertise of human capital in entrepreneurship by inculcating the culture of digital economy innovation, he said.

In his speech, Juhar also said the State Government remains committed to ensuring Totally Protected Areas in Sabah are adequate for the purpose of protection and increased services in nature.

“This is in line with the effort to address climate change issues, realise green technology agenda and Sabah’s contribution to the nation’s commitment in the 26th Convention United Nations Climate Change Framework (UNFCCC COP-26). Efforts to restore forest will continue being the focus in Sabah’s development, in line with the Green Sustainability roadmap under the SMJ Development Plan. The Sabah government has planned various initiatives involving forest restorations including silviculture treatment covering 5,000 hectares and plants enriching covering 1,000 hectares of degraded forest areas annually, and restoration programmes and conservation of mangroves along Sabah’s coastal areas,” he said.

He also said that the development of the forestry industry will be intensified through the development of forest plantations in line with the Forest Plantation Development Action Plan (2022-2036) which will generate more job opportunities for the people.

The development of forest recreative sector and ecotourism will be strengthened through new constructions and upgrade of available centres for visitors’ comfort and needs, he said.

“Research and development (R&D) activities of mineral water at forest reserves will also be implemented. At the same time, the State Government will implement Sabah Forest Resource Geospatial Technology and Database Development Project as an effort to transform the public delivery system in the management of forest resources,” he said.

On the issue of land administration, Juhar said the State Government will continue to implement various initiatives to empower land administration systems in Sabah to be more effective and efficient in line with the SMJ Development Plan’s information and roadmap.

“In 2022, a digital database for underground utilities such as telecommunication cables, water pipes and sewer lines has begun to be developed by the State Government. This will ease the acquisition of underground utilities information for the purpose of land planning and development. Aside from that, online applications such as the e-LandDev that enables land use change condition and extension of lease and e-Land Enquiry that allows land investigation applications to be done online have been improved to provide a more efficient service to land owners,” he said.

He also said that the State Government will continue giving priority to granting native land and gazette of reserve land for native villages.

“In 2022, the State Government successfully completed the survey of 7,531 native land lots covering an area of 16,593.20 hectares and gazetted 76 native village reserve lands under Section 8, Sabah Land Ordinance covering 1,335.47 hectares.”

“In 2023, the State Government targets to survey at least 7,500 native land lots covering 15,000 hectares and gazette 75 areas as native village reserves land,” he said.