PBPM: Five Sarawak Border Scouts still ‘stateless’  

KUCHING (May 23): Five Sarawak Border Scouts, who had served during the era of Sarawak Constabulary, have yet to be granted citizenship status.

The Ex-Police Association of Malaysia (PBPM) Sarawak information chief Sgt-Maj (Rtd) Sahari Idris said the matter was informed to him by the Sarawak Patriotic Association, which is based at Long Semadoh in Lawas.

“They are aged 80 years old and above, and still do not have citizenship status.

“They have to pay for the treatment at the clinic, and to go to Miri, they cannot pass Brunei if using land route; they have to air transport, which is very costly.

“For now, these war veterans only use ordinary documents, endorsed and signed either by the Penghulu (regional chief) or the Ketua Kaum (village headman).

“I myself have not seen the documents because I haven’t yet had the opportunity to go to the northern part of Sarawak.

“However, we always communicate with Sarawak Patriotic Association chairman Daud Berauk,” said Sahari when met yesterday during the Iban Trackers History Discussion Forum, held in conjunction with the ongoing Unity Week 2023.

Adding on, Sahari also spoke about the association’s intention of bringing the matter to the state government.

“We would want these five individuals to be granted citizenship in recognition of their service and contributions to Sarawak.”

On a related matter, he said the PBPM had drafted a proposal for the setting up of a medal of appreciation to be given to police and military veterans in recognition of their contributions to and sacrifices for Sarawak in the past.

“We want to apply to the Sarawak state government – if it’s possible to award a medal of appreciation to these veterans.

“The struggle of our association must be the same as that of the military veterans association and hopefully, the state government would consider this proposal.”

Additionally, Sahari said the association would want to request for more topics related to Sarawak’s fight for independence and its struggles during the early days of Malaysia to be covered in the primary school’s textbook of the History subject.

He then listed several significant historical events associated with Sarawak including the Brunei’s rebellion over Limbang, the confrontation with Indonesia, and the Communist Insurgency followed by the Sri Aman peace treaty in the 1970s.