SMC considers relocating Butterfly Garden night market to Jln Khoo Peng Loong

SIBU (May 26): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is looking into the proposal to relocate the night market at the Butterfly Garden here to a new site at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong.

SMC market and petty traders standing committee deputy chairman, councillor Augustine Merikan in responding to councillor Dr Johnny Kieh Dillah’s suggestion for the new site, said the proposed location is rather quiet, thus is deemed suitable to make the place livelier.

Augustine, during the full council meeting here yesterday, said the council had often received complaints from traders and shoppers on the lack of toilet facilities at its current site.

“If we relocate the night market to a new location (Jalan Khoo Peng Loong), there are ready toilet facilities nearby.

“The new site at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong which is located by the riverside will attract more people,” he said, adding that the council will hold a meeting with the night hawkers sometime in June.

“SMC will also conduct study on the relocation, and I personally hope the hawkers will agree to our proposal as the council cannot do anything until we have reached a consensus,” he said.