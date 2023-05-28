Fire breaks out at budget hotel in Sibu, six rescued

SIBU (May 28): A fire broke out in one of the rooms of a budget hotel at Jalan Emplang here this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 9.13am a team of firefighters from Sibu Central fire station was rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we could see flames on the building, with smoke coming out from the first floor as well as the reception area.

“It was found that six people were trapped inside the building as they could not go past the heavy smoke that filled the hallway.

“A group of firefighters proceeded with the rescue operation using ladder, where they were able to get two men and four women out of the first floor and bring them to safety.

“Another group was tasked with putting out the flames. All six rescued individuals were unhurt,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said that fire and smoke had also spread to parts of the second floor because the fire emergency door was left open by the hotel staff upon them discovering that there was a fire.

“Approximately 30 per cent of the area inside the building was burned,” it added.

Police and members of the Civil Defence Force here also came to the site to provide assistance.