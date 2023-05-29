Firefly partners with SPayGlobal to expand touchpoints in East Malaysia

KUCHING (May 29): Firefly, the value carrier services under Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has strategically collaborate with SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd (SNT) to expand its reach in the East Malaysia by leveraging on SpayGlobal.

MAG chief executive officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi commented in a statement, “We are excited to collaborate with SPayGlobal to reflect our dedication to enhancing the value and convenience we offer to their users through digital and cashless payment methods.

“Furthermore, this collaboration will be extended to other subsidiaries within the MAG family, including MASwings and Journify, a travel solutions platform that allows users to book end-to-end travel experiences including activities and attractions, tour packages, airport services and more.

“By joining forces with our sister companies, we aim to provide our customers with a comprehensive range of options, increased flexibility, and enhanced convenience when planning and booking their journeys.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to offering end-to-end travel solutions and catering to the diverse needs of our passengers, including those travelling to and from Sabah and Sarawak through MASwings and Firefly”.

SNT general manager Chin Zan Kiun added, “We are pleased to collaborate with Firefly in conjunction with their expansion of air travel service to Sarawak and Sabah.

“This collaboration augurs well for our SPayGlobal e-wallet users as we extend our offerings of digital and cashless lifestyle services across all economic sectors, and the latest being travel and transport.

“As a catalyst to accelerate digital transformation, we will continue to add value and convenience to benefit our users. We look forward to a deeper collaboration with the MAG group in the months to come.”

Firefly brings forth a special campaign to commemorate this collaboration with up to 15 per cent discount via a promotion code for booking made between May 29, 2023 to June 11, 2023 to selected destinations flying to and from Kuching (KCH) and Kota Kinabalu (BKI), including Penang (PEN), Miri (MYY), Tawau (TWU) and Sandakan (SDK) for travel beginning June 8, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

SPayGlobal, previously known as Sarawak Pay and owned by the Sarawak Government, offers a seamless and secured e-wallet app services that allows users to perform a variety of transactions including scanning and paying using QR codes, enjoying special discounts within loyalty rewards, renewing insurance, paying loans, settling parking fees, paying bills and more.