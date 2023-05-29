Upcoming LePapa Hypermarket, Roxy Hotel to be talk of the town, says developer

KUCHING (May 29): The upcoming LePapa Hypermarket and Roxy Hotel in Lawas will be the talk of the town once these two properties open for business in two years’ time, its developer Lee Chin Teck said.

The Tecktonic & Sons Holdings managing director said both properties will be part of a 20-acre development project which will also consist of 26 units of three-storey shophouses and two blocks of five-storey serviced apartments.

He said the LePapa Hypermarket in Lawas will be the largest LePapa branch of the Sarawak-based supermarket chain, offering a wide range of products including imported goods and fresh products.

“It will serve as the main anchor tenant in a 120,000 sq ft single-storey hypermarket mall with ample parking spaces, and customers will be able to find everything they need here.

“Apart from the hypermarket, the mall will also house a large food court, the first Games Centre cum Bowling Alley in Lawas, specialty commercial lots and many kiosks within the building,” he said at the earth-breaking ceremony of LePapa Lawas and Roxy Hotel Lawas which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in Lawas yesterday.

Lee pointed out that the hypermarket mall will be the first mall of its kind in Lawas providing both locals as well as visitors from Brunei and Indonesia a new one-stop shopping experience with a full range of household products – from dry and wet food to stationary, furniture, electrical items and so on – all housed under one roof.

On Roxy Hotel in Lawas, Lee said the six-storey building next to the shophouses will cater to the needs of the locals and foreigners, especially with the expected foreign investors operating in the division in the future.

“The hotel will consist of 50 guest rooms and four junior suites. It will also house the biggest banquet hall in Lawas and be able to accommodate big weddings or other mega functions and gatherings on the top floor of the property,” he said.

Among those present at the ceremony were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar; and Utility and Telecommunication Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Meanwhile, Tecktonic & Sons Holdings in a press statement said the serviced apartment under this development will supplement the existing shortage of residential accommodation in Lawas.

“We will kick off with the first block of the serviced apartment building. With more commercial lots on its ground floor, this will provide more varieties of commercial activities within this development,” it said.

It also said that the development is strategically located along Jalan Airport Lawas and just 1km from the traffic light connecting Brunei and Limbang to Kota Kinabalu.

“Plan has also been made to construct the Sarawak-Sabah link road connecting Mulu, Limbang, Lawas which will bypass Brunei. The development site is only 2.5km south of Lawas Town Centre and around 500m south of the Lawas Airport,” it said.