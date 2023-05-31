Bomba pinpoints suspect in early morning arson at Jln Sg Apong

KUCHING (May 31): Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Datu Khirudin Drahman has confirmed that the fire which destroyed three vehicles at Jalan Sungai Apong Baru here this morning was an act of arson.

He said this was based on investigations carried out by Bomba’s forensics team and the police.

“A suspect can be seen to be throwing an object like a molotov cocktail,” said Khirudin when contacted today, adding that the motive could not be determined yet.

A footage from a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera nearby, obtained during the investigation, shows a male suspect approaching the house and throwing a suspected molotov cocktail into the house’s compound around 3.30am.

The fire also damaged the double-storey house.

It was also revealed that all of the house occupants who consisted of three men, three women and a child managed to escape to safety without sustaining any injuries.

The fire was contained and fully extinguished by firefighters from the Padungan and Tabuan Jaya stations.

The whole operation ended at 5.15am.