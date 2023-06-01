MoH to discuss Covid-19 SOPs mid-June, says Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): The Health Ministry (MoH) will hold a meeting in the middle of June to discuss the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), following the announcement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that Covid-19 is no longer categorised as a global health emergency.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said her ministry is taking a heedful approach before making any announcement, taking into account that Malaysia is still designated under local areas of infection until the end of this month.

“Hence, in the middle of June we will go through the SOPs,” she told reporters after the launch of Kuala Lumpur Wellness City (KLWC) at the KLWC sales gallery, Bukit Jalil, here today.

She also said that the amendment to the SOPs might include the removal of the facemask mandate on public transport.

“We also have to see (Covid-19) cases (trend) as it is something that we cannot predict, for example, we may face a spike of cases during festive seasons, so we have to manage that, and then we will decide,” she said.

On May 30, Dr Zaliha was reported to have said that MOH was in the midst of updating the SOPs, and would make an announcement regarding the matter soon.

Meanwhile, on the development of KLWC, she said that it signifies a bold step towards creating a sustainable and inclusive society, where the health and well-being of Malaysians are placed at the forefront.

“This visionary initiative represents a commitment to providing the best healthcare services and towards building a healthier nation, one that recognises the interconnectedness of physical, mental, and social well-being,” she said.

KLWC is the first purpose-built township project in Southeast Asia to cultivate a lifestyle fully integrated with healthcare and wellness, with a gross development value (GDV) of RM11 billion spanning 26.49 acres of land.

The projects will feature a well-rounded ecosystem primed for well-being and health, such as the Nobel healthcare park, Kuala Lumpur International Hospital (KLIH), innovation laboratories, clinical research and development facilities, healthcare company office towers, a retirement resort, a healthcare hub and a fitness-based central park.

Dr Zaliha also reiterates that MOH stands to support private sector-driven initiatives, such as KLIH, to boost the nation’s health tourism industry, to be on a par with other competitors such as Thailand and Singapore.

KLWC managing director, Datuk Dr Colin Lee, in a statement, said that the project was meant to support Malaysia’s national plan to be recognised as a medical tourism destination.

“KLWC is designed to provide and prioritise health and well-being as the heart of its development, through its vision of a 360-degree wellness hub centred around its township, which encompasses all aspects of medical care, health, wellness, fitness, and business, complete with residential, retail, and commercial offerings,” he said. – Bernama