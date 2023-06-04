Works on Mara Professional College to kick off this year, Kapit folks assured

KAPIT (June 4): Construction of Mara Professional College here is set to commence this year, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to the Rural and Regional Development Minister, instruction over the project has been given and the site for the college has been identified.

“I have already given the instruction that the construction must start this year because we already have the allocation, we have identified the site and we’ve done the tendering process.

“So, the implementation of the project must be done this year,” he said during a press conference here.

Ahmad Zahid’s announcement was made in response to Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s request for the project to kick start as soon as possible.

The Deputy Prime Minister was in the district to attend the Gawai Dayak 2023 Kapit Open House at the civic centre here yesterday.

Earlier in his speech for the event, Ahmad Zahid said he would make sure that the construction of Jalan Nanga Semaram to Nanga Beguang costing about RM170 million, and Jalan Sungai Sut to Rumah Juntan costing RM60 million, would be expedited.

Moreover, he also announced the allocation of RM4.8 million to replace the bridge linking Sungai Amang to Rumah Richard, and RM60 million for the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply Scheme (Sawas) in Kapit.

“It is right that these projects be given to the people of Kapit because of their strong support towards the unity government.

“Most importantly, the people of Sarawak gave 23 seats to ensure a strong unity government. Sarawak, Sabah and Semenanjung (Peninsular) Malaysia are now united to secure two-thirds majority to create a strong Unity Government,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid also said the ministries in the federal government would make sure that all the major facilities could be implemented and all issues faced by the people in the rural areas could be resolved.

In this regard, he said a stable political scenario would ensure the incoming flow of foreign investments not just to Peninsular Malaysia, but also to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Of course, the federal government will help to improve the infrastructures in both Sabah and Sarawak to ensure that you will not be behind the Indonesian counterpart once they moved the capital to Nusantara,” he said.