Home of Peace residents celebrate Gawai Dayak with musical performances

KUCHING (June 5): Home of Peace at Jalan Landeh here held a Gawai Dayak celebration today to bring joy to its elderly residents.

At the event, a group of medical practitioners and music degree students from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) presented a variety of musical performances.

Home of Peace staff members and residents joined in the fun during the party, singing and dancing to the music.

Home of Peace board of management chairman Jacob Wong said the Home had previously engaged doctors and other medical practitioners to bring cheer to the residents.

The engagement, he said, was done to improve the quality of the residents there.

“Music is a connection to our soul; it can bring joy. Once one hears music, it can change one’s mood. As such, music brings cheer to the residents here,” he added.

Leading the group was paediatrician Dr Tan Poh Tin.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Dr Tan said this was done following a recent meeting with the Home which called for more volunteers to come in.

She added that a group of doctors have been coming to the Home tending to the patients for years.

“The MMA (Malaysian Medical Association) wanted to adopt this place so that the doctors can come in and provide medical treatment to the residents.

“Having attended the meeting, I then offered myself – but instead of providing medical treatment, I thought I could help by bringing joy to the residents through musical performances or fun dances with them because that is just as useful as medical treatment.

“As a person who loves music, I can help organise a group of singers, dancers or musicians to bring joy to the folks here. Hopefully this can be done on a more regular basis,” she added.