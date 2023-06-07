Abd Karim: Irsda’s planned development to continue benefiting Samarahan folk

KUCHING (June 7): The Samarahan area, including Asajaya, will continue to receive the benefits of planned development through the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (Irsda) along with other implementing agencies.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this includes upgrading plantation roads in the area to make it easier for residents to work on their idle land.

“We want the plantation roads in our area to be repaired so as to allow those who own idle land to be able to work on them and bring profits.

“We also have other projects, including repairs of existing stalls in Kampung Sampun,” he said when officiating at the ‘Majlis Gawai Dayak Segulai Sejalai Daerah Asajaya 2023’ at the Kampung Sampun Gerunggang hall in Asajaya yesterday.

The Asajaya assemblyman said a rural transformation project (RTP) allocation of RM250,000 had been channelled the village.

“Kampung Sampun Gerunggang is not left behind in the government’s development plan, which has been arranged, such as widening of the village road, building of a bridge, upgrading of this hall, and so on.

“This RTP allocation is for the construction of parking spaces and hall extension work,” he said.

He said areas in Kota Samarahan including Sebuyau, Muara Tuang, Asajaya, Stakan, Simunjan, and Gedong are actively implementing development planned through Irsda.

On the Gawai Dayak celebration, Abdul Karim said it aimed to foster closer ties between the local community of various races and to strengthen the unity that exists among them.

“Although we are of various ethnic groups, we can still come together to discuss matters towards solving problems in our areas through joint consultation,” he said.