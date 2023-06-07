Awg Tengah woos China’s leading LED display manufacturer Absen to choose S’wak for overseas expansion

KUCHING (June 7): Absen, China’s manufacturer of indoor and outdoor LED displays and screens, has been asked to consider Sarawak as its location for overseas expansion.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, pointed out to the company that Sarawak is strategically located in the region with easy access to Asian markets.

“This potential project is in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy, which is driven by data and technology,” he said in a statement today.

The statement followed Awang Tengah’s visit to one of Absen’s LED panel manufacturing plants in Huizhou, China.

Among those in his entourage were Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh; Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi; and Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi.

Absen, which was founded in 2001 and listed in 2014, has a presence in countries such as Japan, Russia, Germany, USA, and Hong Kong.