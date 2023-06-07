Rep: Almost all Telang Usan longhouses supplied with electricity

MIRI (June 7): Almost all 88 longhouses in Telang Usan constituency in Baram have electricity supply, said Dennis Ngau.

The Telang Usan assemblyman said 97 per cent of the longhouses received power supply under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares).

He said this was only possible through the strong commitment of the Sarawak government to develop rural areas in the state.

“Before independence, there were no vehicles seen here in Long Lama. What we saw at the time were only longboats along the river. However, today, thanks to our state government, we have been able to develop Long Lama and its surroundings,” he said when greeting the Merdeka Ride convoy from Miri in Long Lama yesterday.

In terms of road connectivity, Dennis said 168km had been upgraded into tar-sealed roads under the Highland Development Agency (HDA).

“We still have about 800km of logging or dirt roads that will be upgraded or built under HDA. Though it takes time to be carried out, what is important is that our state government is committed to develop our area,” he said.

On the Merdeka Ride convoy, Dennis said the programme was an initiative by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to mark Sarawak’s 60th independence anniversary.

“We thank the state government for not forgetting us in Long Lama in this programme. This is a clear example that the state government is inclusive of all, including those in rural areas,” he said.

The convoy involves 30 motorcycles and five cars.