Awg Tengah meets Huawei officials in China on digital economy tech, initiatives

KUCHING (June 8): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today led a Sarawak delegation to visit the Huawei Enterprise Digital Transformation Exhibition Hall in Shenzhen, China.

According to a press statement, the International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister was briefed by Huawei officials on the various technologies and initiatives developed by the company for digital economy.

This included the application of “smart” processes in city management, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, services and so on.

Awang Tengah also congratulated Huawei on its 22nd year in Malaysia and thanked them for the many collaborations with the Sarawak government.

He also praised the company for the innovative solutions it has developed and invited the company to invest in Sarawak’s Data Centre.

Huawei is a platinum partner with the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) for the World Congress on Innovation & Technology 2023, with a sponsorship value of USD$1.5 million.

The event will be held in October this year where both Huawei and SDEC are expected to showcase the many success stories stemming from the collaborations of both organisations.

With Awang Tengah were his deputy minister Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and ministry advisor Datuk Naroden Majais; Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi; Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi; and Regional Corridor of Renewable Energy chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni, among others.