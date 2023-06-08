MACC to closely monitor RM320 million fund to resolve water woes in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 8): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will closely monitor the RM320 million allocation to carry out projects to alleviate water woes in Sabah.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said he had instructed Sabah MACC to cooperate with the State government and monitor the funs and its related projects.

“Once the funding is channeled, we hope that it can be spent wisely while also following the legal process.

“MACC treats this matter very seriously, evident from the several cases involving Sabah’s water supply that we have brought to court.

“Hence, the agency along with the State government will be monitoring the projects or works that will be carried out using the allocation.

“This issue of water in Sabah is close to our hearts,” he said during an Institute of Higher Learning (IPTA)-level anti-corruption debate at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here on Thursday.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced that Sabah will be receiving RM320 million to expedite short-term plans to solve the state’s water woes.

This comes after a meeting between Anwar and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in Putrajaya recently, where they discussed the water problem which has been plaguing the state for a long time.

Meanwhile, Azam said it is up to the Sabah government on who it wants to appoint as the State Water Department (JANS) director.

He was commenting on the current JANS director, Suhaimi Asbullah, who had recently testified to receiving RM1.6 million in commission money from the Sabah watergate scandal.

Suhaimi, who is also a former JANS Beaufort engineer, had reportedly returned the money to MACC voluntarily in 2016.

“If the State has carried out a full vetting on Suhaimi and found that he is clear of any corruption, then it is up to them if they see him fit for the post.

“MACC can only advise and give our thoughts on the matter. It is up to the relevant parties whether they want to follow them or not,” said Azam.

Suhaimi had testifyed as the prosecution’s 36th witness in the hearing of Sabah’s biggest corruption scandal involving RM50 million allegedly siphoned from JANS.

On trial are former JANS director Ag Mohd Tahir, his wife Fauziah Piut and former JANS deputy director Lim Lam Beng for money laundering and unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Also present at the debate competition closing ceremony was UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor.