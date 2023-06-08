Sibu MP service centre to hold RM5 petrol subsidy event June 10

SIBU (June 8): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre will hold a RM5 petrol subsidy programme at the Shell station next to Permai Lake Garden on June 10.

The event will run from 8.30am to 11am.

Ling in a statement said the distribution of RM5 petrol vouchers is to reduce the burden of the people.

“In a way, it reflects our concern towards the welfare of the people,” he added.

For car owners, they must fill at least RM30 of petrol to qualify for the RM5 on-the-spot rebate.

“There is no minimum refueling limit for motorcyclists,” said the MP.

In addition to the petrol rebate, Ling said there will be sales of other subsidised goods during the event.