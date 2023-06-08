Swinburne Sarawak sets June 10 for Open Day in Kuching, Sibu

KUCHING (June 8): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus Open Day events will simultaneously take place in Kuching and Sibu this Saturday (June 10).

Swinburne Sarawak in a statement said the Open Day will be held at its campus along Jalan Simpang Tiga here and at RH Hotel, Sibu from 10am to 4pm.

The university provides students an opportunity to discover everything the Australian university has to offer – from its globally-ranked courses with high graduate employability to its modern facilities.

It is a great choice for students aiming to pursue an Australian tertiary education at just a fraction of the cost as the university provides flexible study options.

Students are allowed to spend their initial years studying here in Malaysia, and thereafter to pursue the entire programme overseas at Swinburne’s home campus in Melbourne.

By visiting the university’s Open Day events, prospective students and their parents can gain useful insights that will assist them in making informed decisions on higher education.

Students will be able to consult the Swinburne Sarawak’s academic experts and education counsellors to discover a course that best suits their interests, strengths and aspirations.

The university offers a diverse range of courses, from business to computing, design, engineering, quantity surveying, science, arts, media and education.

In addition, students can learn more about Swinburne Sarawak’s newly introduced programmes, namely Diploma of Information Technology, Diploma of Digital Media Design, Diploma of Early Childhood Education, and Diploma of Quantity Surveying.

Visitors can also explore the various internal and external scholarships, bursaries and financial aid options available and find out if they are eligible for this assistance.

Top-performing Malaysian students who enrol in an undergraduate programme could even be awarded the Pro-Chancellor Excellence Scholarship, which provides a 100 per cent fee waiver.

Sarawakian students who meet the eligibility criteria can take advantage of the fully-funded English Enhancement Programme, supported by Yayasan Sarawak.

This programme offers an excellent opportunity for students to sharpen their English language skills and prepare them for their higher education.

At the Open Day in Kuching, visitors will have the chance to chat with current students and take guided tours around the campus to get the feel of being a Swinburne university student.

On top of the university’s existing facilities, visitors can explore the highly-anticipated campus upgrades which are currently being carried out to enhance students’ campus experience.

The university will be receiving on-the-spot applications at both Open Days, whereby eligible students applying for admission at the Kuching Open Day will receive their Letter of Offer on the same day, while those at the Sibu Open Day will receive a Letter of Eligibility.

To facilitate application processes, prospective students are advised to bring along a copy of their Malaysian identification card or certified copy of their passport, as well as academic transcripts and certificates (SPM, STPM, UEC, O-Level, A-Level and so on).

Visitors of both Open Day events will also have the opportunity to tune in to academics and financial aid talks delivered by the university’s academics and Yayasan Sarawak.

The university’s upcoming intake date for its foundation programmes is on July 3, while its next intake for diploma and degree courses is on Sept 4.

Swinburne is ranked among the top one per cent of universities globally in the QS World University Rankings 2023 and the latest Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

Swinburne Sarawak has also been recognised as one of the country’s Top 10 Preferred Private Universities by JobStreet.com.

For more information, visit its website at www.swinburne.edu.my, Facebook page @swinburnesarawak), Instagram page @swinburnesarawak), Twitter page @Swinburne_Swk or YouTube channel Swinburne Sarawak.