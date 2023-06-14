Cardiopulmonary Assessment Suite at Bintulu Hospital officially opened

BINTULU (June 14): The Cardiopulmonary Assessment Suite (CaPAS) building, costing RM184,060, at Bintulu Hospital has been officially opened to provide medical services and heart examinations for patients with heart disease.

Members of the Bintulu Hospital Visitors Board and Amalgamated Plant Engineering Sdn Bhd contributed the funds for the upgrading of the building for CaPAS, including the construction of a covered pathway from the Emergency and Trauma Department to CaPAS.

It is equipped with a cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) machine to assess exercise capacity and predict outcomes in patients with heart failure and other heart conditions.

It also provides assessment of integrative exercise responses involving the pulmonary, cardiovascular, and skeletal systems.

In her opening speech at the opening of the CaPAS building, director of Bintulu Hospital Dr Suzalinna Sulaiman said the facility is part of Bintulu Hospital’s successful plan, thanks to the cooperation and assistance from the relevant parties.

She added that the new facility is in line with the hospital’s commitment to provide the best healthcare services to the people of Bintulu.

The building was opened by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at Bintulu Hospital today.

Dr Suzalinna mentioned that Bintulu Hospital has been working to address the parking issues at the hospital, which previously had only 450 parking spaces.

However, the addition of 122 parking spaces has been realised through the efforts of Bintulu Hospital Visitors Board chairman Datuk Major Hii Toh Him with the assistance of Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming through the allocation of a Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant.