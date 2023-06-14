Newborn baby found abandoned under house in Papar

PAPAR (June 14): A newborn baby boy was found abandoned under a house at Kampung Sapat here on Tuesday.

The homeowner discovered the baby, which did not have any clothes on, around 4am.

Papar police chief DSP Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the 52-year-old homeowner discovered the baby when he got up to go to the toilet.

“The homeowner told police that he went to investigate when the baby kept crying for nearly 10 minutes.

“The homeowner went out from his house and headed down to the stilt level, where the crying sound came from.

“He saw an object moving in the dark and as he got closer, he found a baby boy naked on the ground with its umbilical cord still attached and without any clothes or blanket covering the infant,” Kamaruddin said today.

He said the man then called out to his wife to bring a towel to cover the infant.

“The man then contacted the police before the baby was taken to Papar Hospital for examination.

“According to doctors, the baby was born less than 24 hours ago, was in good health, and has been admitted to the Papar Hospital’s children’s ward. The Papar District Welfare Department has also been notified,” said Kamaruddin.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years by a parent or person having care of it.

He urged anyone with information to come forward to assist police in their investigation or to contact investigating officer Sgt Noor Azura Linggisan on 016-8262067.