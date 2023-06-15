Rafflesia tuan-mudae in bloom at Gunung Gading National Park

KUCHING (June 15): Rafflesia tuan-mudae is in bloom at Gunung Gading National Park here this week, according to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

The plant, which is endemic to the western parts of Borneo, is in bloom from today to June 10.

“The flower, measuring 55cm in diameter, is found at 350 metres from the park’s headquarters,” said SFC in its Facebook page.

SFC said those who want to see the flowers would have to take a 35-minute guided walk from the park’s headquarters.

Visitors are reminded to adhere to the park’s standard operating procedures at all times while enjoying the beauty of the park.

“For more information, visitors may contact the park office at 082-735144,” said SFC.

The Rafflesia tuan-mudae species was named after Sir Charles Brooke the second Rajah of Sarawak from 1868 to 1917.

Unlike some other Rafflesia species whose buds can emerge from vines hanging in the air, the buds of the Rafflesia tuan-mudae normally emerge where the vine is growing along the ground.

The species was first collected from Mount Pueh, a mountain located near Lundu on the Malaysia-Indonesia border, from which specimen of this species was recognised by Odoardo Beccari in 1868.

Becarri was an Italian botanist famous for his discoveries in Indonesia, New Guinea, and Australia, who lived from 1843 to 1920.