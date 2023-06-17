Sharifah Hasidah: Autonomy in education still Sarawak’s priority in MA63 talks

KUCHING (June 17): Sarawak’s autonomy in education matters remains a key issue under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that needs to be finalised in the soonest time possible, says Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

According to the Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations), Sarawak continues to strive for more freedom and autonomy to be given under MA63, especially concerning the infrastructure development for schools and other educational facilities throughout the state.

“This is one of our main agenda, where under the Unity Government now, there are many consultations that we do that have been seen very positive.”

Sharifah Hasidah said from what she could gather from the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak (MIETD), there were hundreds of schools in the rural areas that were still in a dilapidated state.

“That is why we need more autonomy and power over education matters to ensure that our education (system) continues to progress, in tandem with other developments in the state,” she said in her speech for Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS)’s ‘Hari Raya, Teacher’s Day and Hari Gawai 2023’ event at Cuepacs Sarawak office at Jalan Bampfylde here today.

Sharifah Hasidah also talked about the Takaful Protection Scheme established by the KGBS Cooperative (Ko-KGBS), which she described as ‘an initiative meant to help look after the welfare of KGBS members’.

“This is a substantive move, not just rhetoric, meant to benefit members in times of need.

“I support this initiative. It is important for the association – if you do not look after yourself, who else will? Therefore, use this platform to help members, especially concerning their welfare.”

Meanwhile, Ko-KGBS chairman Ahmad Mahlie encouraged all Bumiputera teachers to join the cooperative.

“KGBS provides welfare services to its members in terms of co-business services, not only for our members but also civil servants.

“KGBS has established a cooperative with a takaful product, Takaful Mutiara Plus Group Scheme, where the packages can be suited to respective needs.”

Ko-KGBS presented a cheque to a KGBS member Noor Ashikien Ahmad, who had just lost her husband, where she received a compensation of RM30,000 under the Takaful Mutiara Plus Group Scheme.

“The contribution from any KGBS member for this protection scheme is only RM30 per month.

“We encourage KGBS members to take this takaful scheme,” said Ahmad.

Later, Sharifah Hasidah announced an allocation of RM5,000 for KGBS.