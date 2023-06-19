Aidel: State govt confident trans-border road proposal will get Putrajaya nod

SERIAN (June 19): The Sarawak government remains optimistic that its proposal for a trans-border road will be accepted by the federal government, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo.

He revealed the proposal, which was brought up during the previous 11th Malaysian Plan (11MP), is being studied by the federal government.

“It is still at the proposal stage. The proposal by the Sarawak government is to build a trans-border road from Tebedu, Serian to areas such as Kapit and Ba Kelalan which are close to the border (with Indonesia).

“There is a lot of prospect in Sarawak with the relocation of the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to Nusantara by August next year. This is our preparation to build better road network infrastructure, (to grab the) opportunities available following the shift of the Indonesian capital to Kalimantan,” he told a press conference following a visit to several projects here today.

Noting that the project is still under consideration, Aidel said even if Putrajaya agrees to it, they will need to prepare the cost estimation before it can be implemented.

“But we feel optimistic. The Pan Borneo Highway, the Second Trunk Road and the Coastal Road are now being constructed. And now we want to build a road network in the interior along the border.

“There will also be buffer zones for areas with potential to be developed in the future,” he added.

Earlier at a briefing by the Public Works Department (JKR) Serian Division office, it was informed that the trans-border road network is still being considered.

It was also mentioned at the briefing that RM13 million is being allocated for preliminary work and design for the upgrading of the road from Serian to Tebedu towards areas near the border.

Also present during the site visits and briefing were Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, JKR Serian divisional engineer Chiresley Francis Kureng, and Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben’s special officer Boniface Alin.