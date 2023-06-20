Minos: Wan Junaidi’s appointment as Senate president shows unity govt trusts, respects GPS

KUCHING (June 20): The appointment of Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as Dewan Negara president showed that the unity government has trust and respect for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government, said Dato Peter Minos.

“The creation of GPS has proven its success in handling Sarawak’s relations with the federal side. That success is bearing fruits. We in Sarawak are of course happy and pleased.

“It is great to be appreciated and recognised. And acknowledged,” said Minos, a political veteran who once held the post of deputy information chief in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Wan Junaidi, who is former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), was elected as the 19th Dewan Negara president yesterday.

His appointment, effective June 18, was to replace Tan Sri Rais Yatim, whose tenure ended on June 16.

The appointment was made after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim nominated Wan Junaidi, who was also the sole candidate proposed for the post.

Minos said Sarawak now has leaders holding important posts in the country, including Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof as Deputy Prime Minister on top of other Sarawakian leaders holding the important Public Works and Tourism ministerial posts.

According to him, the appointment of Wan Junaidi as Dewan Negara president – just like when Fadillah was announced as Deputy Prime Minister – was a big yet pleasant surprise.

“(Wan Junaidi) as the new Dewan Negara Speaker is eminently qualified to be there being an effective and proactive de facto Law Minister before this,” he said.

He added all these appointments will usher in many good things for Sarawak, now ably and effectively led by the GPS government.

“Of the years to come, I can see more robust economic development in Sarawak and overall betterment in all aspects,” he said.