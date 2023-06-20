RM30 million flag pole unpalatable, says Dapsy Sarawak

MIRI (June 20): Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak takes a dim view of the tallest flagpole erected in the state capital costing RM30 million, saying the money is better spent on more practical projects and poverty eradication programmes in the state.

Its state chief Peter Hee in a statement called on the state government to gauge the benefits of the flagpole to people’s livelihood.

“Instead of wasting money and spending RM30 million to build a flagpole that has no practical use, it is better to use the money for the people, which is the most practical thing to benefit the people,” he said.

While conceding that the flagpole can be used to display Sarawak’s cohesion and pride as a progressive and harmonious state and a landmark that attracts tourists and investors alike, he said the RM30 million price tag was exceedingly high.

“I hope that when the government builds symbolic buildings like this, it would be moderate and rational, and ensure that the cost of these projects is reasonable and will not cause damage to other areas that urgently need funds.”

Hee said the government in allocating funds must take into account investing in projects that can directly benefit the people and various factors, including economic development, infrastructure, education, medical care and social welfare to improve quality of life and the country’s competitiveness.

He called out the 76 elected Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) members from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for failing to address the severe economic impact faced by the people and reducing the burden on the people.

He claimed that these democratically elected representatives are aware that the flagpole is unnecessary, and that the money was spent wrongly, but they dared not speak out.

He said public feedback and opinions should be sought before making any decisions on government spending.

Hee suggested that the Sarawak government prioritise projects that have a direct and practical impact such as education reform, construction of health care infrastructure and the improvement of social welfare.

This will improve people’s living conditions and provide people with better public services and benefits, he added.

Dapsy also proposed investments on education and skills training, improving employment opportunities, increasing income and living standards.