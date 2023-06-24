Nanta pays homage to past leaders at Sarawak Merdeka Convoy dinner in Kapit

KAPIT (June 24): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi paid homage to past leaders, including his grandfather Tun Temenggong Jugah Barieng, at a dinner held in the civic centre here on Friday.

The event, held in connection with the Sarawak Merdeka Convoy programme here that ran from June 20 to 24, was hosted by Kapit Resident’s Office and gathered a crowd of some 250 people.

In his speech Nanta, who is Kapit MP, said the contributions of past independence fighters were not only about their struggles and sacrifices at the battlefields, but also about them wanting to realise the hope and vision for the freedom and well-being of the children of Sarawak.

“Now, it is all up to all of us to continue their struggles. If not us, who else?

“We must never forget our past leaders. One of them was from Kapit, my grandfather the late Tun Jugah whom I loved and respected very much.

“He played a big role in the formation of Malaysia. In 1962, he gathered 51 local community leaders at Fort Sylvia here, to obtain their views about the establishment of Malaysia.

“This effort was taken because he wanted to fight for the progress of the state of Sarawak.

“He left a poignant message that’s still relevant to this day: ‘Anang Malaysia baka tebu, manis dipun tabar di hujung’ (let’s hope that Malaysian would not end up like a sugar cane – sweet in the beginning, but bitter in the end),” he said.

On the convoy and other activities being run in celebration of ‘Sarawak 60 Years Independence’ this time, Nanta said all of them were highlighting not only freedom and independence, but also how Sarawak had come in terms of efforts to eradicate poverty, elevate the level and quality of education, socio-economy, healthcare and basic infrastructures as well as to enhance its human capital especially the youths.

“The people must stay united and support the government to enable it to focus on the development agenda.

“As I stressed before, the contributions of our past leaders must never be forgotten.

“Today, Sarawak is peaceful and prosperous state, with its people solidly united under the government – this is because we want peaceful lives and prosperity,” said the federal minister.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Custom) Jefferson Jamit Unyat, assemblymen Wilson Nyabong Ijang (Pelagus), Nicholas Kudi Jantai (Baleh) and Lidam Assan (Katibas), Nanta’s aide Ambrose Abong Bugek, political secretaries to the Premier of Sarawak Maurice Giri and Tapah Ata, Kapit Resident Galong Luang and his deputy Robert Liman, Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut, Bukit Mabong District officer Calvin Langgong, Song District officer Harry Bruce, Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang and his deputy Watson Awan Jalai, as well as local community leaders Temenggong Datu Wilfred Bully Panyau, Pemanca Toh Tze Hua, Pemanca Wong Kie Ing and Pemanca Enggin Nyipa.