Projects underway for Serian to be agriculture hub

SERIAN (June 24): The Serian district will be developed with new infrastructure and amenities to become a hub for modern agriculture, said Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben.

Martin, who is also Kedup assemblyman, said the projects for Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja state constituencies in Serian would be implemented under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

“We welcome feedback from the local communities in Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja on the development plans so that these projects can be carried out smoothly,” he said at the Tebedu constituency level ‘Rami Nyisan Bunos Gawai’ or Gawai gathering closing ceremony here today.

He also expressed hope that the current good work relationships between the elected representatives in these three constituencies and the Serian Member of Parliament will continue to ensure smooth implementation of these projects.

Citing oil palm cultivation as Serian’s main agriculture activity for now, Martin remarked that there are about 20,000 hectares of oil palm in Serian in both commercial and smallholding plantations.

He believed the yield from the 20,000 hectares of oil palm could reach up to RM0.5 billion and its spinoff can benefit the people of Serian.

“With the setting up of the Collection, Processing and Packaging Centre (CPPC) in Tarat, agriculture can definitely generate good income for us in Serian,” he said.

Also present at the event were Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and the event host, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

Dr Sinang, in his speech remarked that Gawai is a significant thanksgiving celebration for the Bidayuh community.

An Indonesian group led by a former ‘camat’ (Indonesian district offier) of Entikong, Pak Suparman, were also among the guests at the event.