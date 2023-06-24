SUPP reaches out to needy family in Pujut

MIRI (June 24): The Youth and Women members of the Pujut branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) have come together to help out a poor family here.

Organised by Pujut SUPP Youth chief Kelvin Hii, the charity programme last weekend involved the branch members helping out the family to do some clean-up and clearing works before moving into their house.

It is informed that the household head is not in his best health and has a hearing problem, while his mother, aged over 90, is paralysed.

Hii said the work party was initiated by Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii.

The works, which kicked off at around 2pm on Saturday, involved general house clean-up, arrangement of the furniture and other pieces, as well as clearing the yards.

“We cleared the overgrown grass in the compound and overall, we filled up 20 trash bags – there were broken glasses and wood pieces that we found around the compound during the clean-up.

“We also dug up a drain around the house and connected it to a bigger drain nearby so that water could flow directly into the big drain during downpour.

“We’re happy to help this family and to see that they would have a clean and comfortable home.

“SUPP cares about the wellbeing of the people, especially those from the less-fortunate groups.

“We hope that this small gesture would enable the family to live comfortably in their new home,” he said.

In his remarks, Yii commended all the volunteers for their hard work, underlining volunteerism as a great way to spread love and care within a community.

“Only through joint efforts can we create a better society and spread happiness to every individual,” he said.

Adding on, Yii said this charity work party not only provided the much-needed help to the poor family, but it could also serve as a good example for other Youth and Women members of SUPP Pujut.

Among those who took part in the work party were Pujut SUPP Youth deputy chairman Richard Ling and its secretary Henry Lim, Pujut SUPP Women chief Jenny Lau, as well as Krokop SUPP Women chief Bong Kim Feng.