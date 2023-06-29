Miri Dayak NGO calls on younger Iban generation to preserve ‘miring’ ritual

MIRI (June 29): A Dayak-based non-government organisation (NGO) here is calling the younger Iban generation to preserve their believes and culture, including the practice of ‘miring’ ritual.

Teresang Dayak founder Ugik Jalit said he is confident that if the younger generation join hands in preserving the ancient ritual, the custom will remain even though time changes and the world is progressing.

“In general, the ‘miring’ ritual is carried out to bless, protect, bring happiness, peace and harmony in the Iban community.

“In this increasingly sophisticated age, there are still people in our community who practice the ritual because it is still relevant.

“Therefore, we sincerely hope that today’s younger generation can learn how to perform the ‘miring’ ceremony so that it does not get lost in the wave of modernisation,” he said.

According to Ugik, he was recently invited to carry out a miring ritual at an orchard belonging to one Pom Laman in Pujut area here.

“I was the ‘tukang biau’, while the ‘tuai piring’ was Lee Median from another Dayak-based NGO known as D-Vote’s.

“The ‘miring’ ritual was carried out at the location as Pom claimed that he had a dream where he was taken to celebrate Gawai by a group of people dressed in old fashion clothing.

“The ‘miring’ ceremony was attended by over 20 people. Before we went to the location, we were approached by several members of the public who wanted to take picture with us as we were all wearing our traditional attires,” he said.

Ugik stressed that he will continue to practice the ancient tradition and hoped the younger generation will also come and join him in preserving the practice and culture of the Iban community.