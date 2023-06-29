Penguang: New Miri-Marudi R5 road project to start next year

MIRI (June 29): The proposed new link road project from Miri to Marudi is expected to start construction next year and it will be according to R5 standard, said Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

He said this project has been approved by the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in response to his earlier request for a road to be built from Miri City at the ring road near Eastwood Golf and Country Club to Sungai Arang section.

“A new road from Eastwood Golf and Country Club with R5 standard which is scheduled to commence (construction) next year and it will be 20 kilometres shorter than the existing road to Marudi,” he told The Borneo Post.

Alluding to the public complaints on road safety, Penguang said it is impractical to upgrade the current road to R3 standard due to the challenging terrain which makes it cost-prohibitive.

He said study has shown that it would cost twice as much as building a new road as the existing road was based on an old logging road which is very undulating, narrow and winding.

Penguang, who is also Marudi assemblyman, said the government has done its best to repair the portions with slope failures, dangerous corners, potholes and other defects.

Millions of ringgit has been spent on this repairs and mitigation works for this Marudi road over the past few years, he added.

Meanwhile, he advised road users to exercise care and prudence to avoid being involved in accidents while using this current stretch pending the completion of the new, wider road.

He said it is unfair to blame the elected representative, Public Works Department (JKR) and narrow road every time there is an accident, adding that irresponsible drivers should examine their own attitude and action.

“If they know the road is too narrow, then drive slowly and carefully, and I appeal to all Marudians and road users to be patient and stay safe,” he said.

This particularly precarious stretch is dangerous for unsuspecting drivers facing unscrupulous drivers driving fast despite the danger posed to others on this narrow, winding road, he added.

On Wednesday, Adli Abdillah brought up on Facebook his ordeal while driving on the road with his family on board.

The incident happened while they were returning to Miri from Marudi and were descending a slope around 5.45pm.

Adli said he had to swerve to the road shoulder to avoid an oncoming white SUV.

He said they were lucky to have escaped a terrible accident, although a tyre on his vehicle burst during the manoeuver.

“Normally, I could (drive) pass safely even if it is a lorry, but apparently not this time,” he said in the Facebook post.