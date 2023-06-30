Sg Asap Muslim community receives four head of cows for Hari Raya Aidiladha

BINTULU (June 30): The Muslim community in Apau Koyan, Sungai Asap resettlement scheme here celebrated Hari Raya Aidiladha on Thursday with prayers and the sacrificial slaughter of cows at the Al-Fattah Mosque.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon who distributed the Qurban meat to the less fortunate and the local community, praised the ‘Kampung Angkat Saudara Kita’ programme committee for the smooth running of the event.

“Through the programme, it teaches us the way of showing gratitude and how to serve others, as well as to build good relations with one another, particularly among the Muslim and non-Muslim communities in Sungai Asap,” said Chukpai.

For this year’s sacrifice, two non-governmental organisations had donated four cows to be slaughtered and distributed to the Muslim community of Unit Saudara Kita (USK) in Sungai Asap and Belaga.

Also present were the programme coordinator Norayu Chen Abdullah, community leader Pemanca Umek Jeno, Cr Jamu Ajok and Cr Willy Batang.