Uggah: Betong youths must be given better understanding of PCDS, BDDA

KUCHING (July 2): The youths in Betong division must be given better knowledge and understanding of the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said this include the youth members of Saribas Social and Recreational Club (Saribas Club), which comprised Saribas Ibans who migrated to urban areas.

According to him, a better awareness of the PCDS and BDDA would allow these youths to have meaningful participation in both initiatives by the government.

“As your elected representatives, myself as Bukit Saban assemblyman, Layar assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap and Betong member of parliament Dr Richard Rapu, we do not relish this idea of Saribas youths being left behind.

“In fact, we all want you to move even ahead of the others. So, organise your information and education programmes for members on these two so that they can identify and participate in those very relevant to them,” he said when speaking at a Ngiling Tikai event organised by the Saribas Club last night.

More than 500 club members and invited guests attended the dinner.

Uggah said the PCDS 2030 is a very major and on-going programme in the state.

“It is to strategise the state development toward economic prosperity, social inclusion and environmental sustainability by 2030.

“It is a very comprehensive transformation by capitalising on megatrends around the world and the transition to a low carbon economy,” he said.

On the BDDA, he said it is the regional development agency for Betong Division to plan for, implement and monitor its socio- economic and infrastructural development in a more comprehensive manner.

“So, there are many programmes currently on-going and to be implemented. We must be in the know of those which can assist us to upgrade our standard of living. If we do not know, we will be left behind,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Rapu said there was an urgent need for the youths in Betong to acquire or improve their skills especially in contemporary technologies.

“In the world of increasing usage of AI or artificial intelligence to automate tasks in many industries, you must not hesitate to reskill and upskill.

“Sarawak too is actively going into green and digital technologies,” he added.

He added the youths should also not be afraid to make mistakes as through such mistakes, they could become better workers, leaders and organisers.

Among those present at the event were the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman Luat, a political secretary to Sarawak Premier Roselind Mapong Sabai and Kuching Iban Temenggong Nelson Kloni.